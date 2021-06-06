Visually impaired Fletcher teenager headed to World Services for the Blind

FLETCHER, Okla. (KSWO) - A visually impaired Fletcher teenager is headed to the World Services for the Blind school in Arkansas in August.

Joseph Rodriguez lost his eyesight at 14-years-old as a result of cancer.

Four years later, he’s adapted to life without it and even going to school in the fall to study information technology.

“I’ve always had a love for technology since I’ve used it every day since I’ve been blind in schooling,” he said. “I mean, I figured going into the field was something I’d like to do.”

In May, he graduated from Fletcher High School and the Oklahoma School for the Blind, which is in Muskogee.

Every Sunday, he traveled three hours from his small town and stayed there until Thursday for a more accessible education.

He said all the effort was worth it.

“No matter what disability you have, you should have the right to do what you want,” he said. “Blind or not, I still have the chance and opportunity to do what I want.”

Next stop for Joseph is World Services for the Blind in Arkansas.

LaDonna Rodriguez said after watching him overcome some challenges over the years, she’s one proud mother.

“It gives them a good advantage to where they can actually be able to live a normal life and not where they have to hide behind a building saying that ‘I can’t do’ and knowing they can go out and progress and live in the world to be able to do what everybody else does and know they can do this and make something of their life,” she said.

His dad Jose agrees, but he said he always knew Joseph could do this and more.

He’s looking forward to his future accomplishments.

“Learning and saying that my son is an IT tech or knowing that he graduated another segment of his life and not be able to see, showing people with disabilities that if you put your mind to it, you can always move forward,” he said.

Joseph’s leaving for a camp on Sunday that’ll teach him more about IT before he starts in the fall.

His family is excited to tour the school in Arkansas later this month.

