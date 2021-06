DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - LGBTQ members and advocates showed support with flags and signs at the Stephens County Pride Walk on Saturday at Memorial Park in Duncan.

It was hosted by Stephens County Pride and included a guest appearance from Sara Cunningham who founded Free Mom Hugs, an LGBTQ advocacy group.

It’s all to celebrate Pride Month.

