Chickasha woman teaches survival swimming to children

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KSWO) - In the summer heat, many families swim to cool off, but with that fun activity comes the risk of drowning, especially for young children.

Gay McRay, who teaches survival swim lessons in Chickasha to children, said it’s important for them to learn the skills that could save their lives.

Learning to swim, kick and float on their backs in the water is survival swimming, and those are skills that could save them from drowning.

“Even a child eight months old, if they were to fall in the water could come up to a float,” she said. “They learn that they need air cause some children don’t know that. They just go in the water and go under and don’t know to come up for air.”

McRay said it’s connected to muscle memory, almost like learning to ride a bike.

She uses floats and pool noodles to help them control their body until they learn to do it on their own.

“It just starts out slow like just getting their face in the water and showing them how they can lay on their back and just turning to bars and kind of leaning them forward and leaning them back,” she said.

Kaylee Smith is driving her two children from Lawton to Chickasha almost every weekday for six weeks for survival swim lessons with McRay.

1-year-old Steele and 5-year-old Brecklyn are learning different skills now.

“He’s learning to turn on his back, and actually this year, she’s actually teaching him to swim to the side, start kicking a little bit and then with her, she’s learning how to hold her breath and if she was doing like swimming and got tired, she learns to float on her back to take a break and then swim some more,” she said.

She said knowing her children are safe at the pool is worth all the time, money and gas.

“To me, like with their safety, it’s just not really a question of time or money or anything like that,” she said. “So many accidents can happen right in front of your face. We go to the lake a lot and we have friends who have pools, so I just want to feel comfortable that if perhaps they happen to fall in they know exactly what to do.”

According to McRay, most drownings happen at the end of a swimming session when a child sees a toy or object in the water and reaches for it while an adult is not paying attention.

