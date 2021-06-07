Construction of grocery store in Cache delayed

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An Oklahoma-based grocery store company has delayed construction of a store in Cache due to the cost of construction.

In a Facebook post, Williams Foods said that while they’ve bought the land for the store to be built on, the cost of building is now considerably higher than initially expected.

They are still hoping to start construction by the end of the year.

