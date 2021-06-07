Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Construction of grocery store in Cache delayed

The City of Cache has released a statement about the investigation into two dogs who were found...
The City of Cache has released a statement about the investigation into two dogs who were found dead in a Cache home.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An Oklahoma-based grocery store company has delayed construction of a store in Cache due to the cost of construction.

In a Facebook post, Williams Foods said that while they’ve bought the land for the store to be built on, the cost of building is now considerably higher than initially expected.

They are still hoping to start construction by the end of the year.

We regret to inform the people of Cache Oklahoma and surrounding areas that we have put the new store construction on...

Posted by Williams Foods on Monday, June 7, 2021

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruce Durham (Comanche County Detention Center)
Former Medicine Park officer pleads guilty to rape charge
Eighteen years ago, the body of a woman was found in a Kiowa County Creek and her killer was...
OSBI still looking for answers on anniversary of 2003 southwest Oklahoma murder
A Lawton man is charged with illegally growing marijuana and obstructing officers.
Lawton man charged with illegally growing marijuana, obstructing officers
A local coach was inducted into the Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
Southwest Oklahoma coach inducted into Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame
18-year-old Joseph Rodriguez graduated from Fletcher High School and the Oklahoma School for...
Visually impaired Fletcher teenager headed to World Services for the Blind

Latest News

Ear infections are common in children, and most go away on their own or can be treated with...
Medwatch: When ear tubes are needed
Oklahoma State Department of Education logo
OSDE uncovers $1.6 million in fraud
LGBTQ members and advocates showed support with flags and signs at the Stephens County Pride...
Advocates show support at Stephens County Pride Walk
LGBTQ members and advocates showed support with flags and signs at the Stephens County Pride...
Stephens County Pride Walk