DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Cruisin’ the Chisholm Trail Car and Motorcycle Show is happening soon in Duncan.

It takes place Saturday, June 12th with a car cruise and burnout contest set for Friday, June 11th.

Destiny Ahlfenger with Main Street Duncan joined Makenzie in studio to tell us more about it.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.