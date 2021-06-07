Duncan City Council to discuss prison labor services

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Duncan City Council is set to meet Tuesday.

They’re set to talk about an agreement with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections for prison labor services through the Prisoner Public Works Program.

The council will also consider a bid for new playground equipment at Timbergate Park, for just under $100,000 dollars.

They’ll also discuss a pay request for services on the Plato Road Bridge Replacement Construction Plans.

The council meeting is set for 5:15 p.m. in the city council chambers.

