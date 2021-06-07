Elgin Mayor working to keep community center open

ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - Funding problems could lead to the closing of Elgin’s Community Center and Senior Nutrition site.

Mayor JJ Francais was notified last month that the non-profit organization who manages the center would no longer be running it.

The center provides meals five days a week for senior citizens and plans out a number of activities, but that will stop on June 30.

“The concerns are two-fold. One is the meal itself, and the other is the activities that help provide socialization for senior citizens,” Francais said.

On Tuesday, during Elgin’s city council meeting, Mayor Francais plans on presenting multiple proposals to keep the center open.

One of those is hiring an activities director to take care of park and recreation duties along with the community center needs.

“The hope is they would plan not just games, and dominos, and bingo tournaments which is what you see a lot of, but go that one step further to provide activities like quilting classes, classes on tulips, classes on how to grow irises, and things that are thought-provoking,” Francais said.

Francais is also looking to work with local restaurants and non-profits in the area to cater and deliver food.

“The current proposal has us feeding food three to four days a week. We know we a minimum amount of donations from the community we could push that to five and so we’re only 12-thousand dollars away from providing food five days a week out of this center,” Francais said.

Donations can be made my emailing the mayor at mayorfrancais@gmail.com.

On top of those proposals, he’s researching multiple grants in hopes of getting the facility remodeled.

“Make it more welcoming, and such. Shortly after that remodel is done, we would have to put our kitchen equipment in, and we could be up and running, I would say in the next 30 to 45 days. Now, we can run the meals before that, we’ll just have to be more creative as to location,” Francais said.

Mayor Francais encourages residents to come out to Elgin City Hall for the city council meeting on Tuesday at 6 p.m. to share their thoughts about the proposals.

The proposals will be voted on as well.

