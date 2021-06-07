First Alert 7 News: Scattered showers and storms tonight and tomorrow, but clear out by middle of the week

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Isolated showers and storms will pop up around Texoma this evening, along with the potential for some storms to be strong due to convection and instability from the low pressure system still situated over central Oklahoma. This low pressure trough will continue to influence the rain we will see until Tuesday before it moves off toward the north. Showers and storms will become scattered after midnight tonight, along with the potential for severe storms. The severe hazards tonight are marginal, but include damaging winds, up to quarter-sized hail, and heavy rain that could lead to flooding. Lows tonight are in the mid-to-upper 60s with winds out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.

The strong showers and storms will move out by sunrise tomorrow, but we will continue to see isolated rain chances throughout the entire day, before diminishing in the overnight hours into Tuesday. Skies will be mostly cloudy tomorrow, although occasional peaks of sunshine will be prevalent. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 80s, with some of us reaching the 90s.

Rain chances are low on Tuesday, as hit and miss showers will be the majority of the precipitation for that day. Chances for rain and cloud cover decrease throughout the day, with most of us being dry as we head into a stretch of clear and sunny weather in the middle of the week. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 80s and low 90s.

A building ridge across the country will alleviate rain chances for Texoma from the middle to the end of the week, as well as drastically increasing our temperatures to even above average for this time of year. Most of us will be in the mid-upper 90s Thursday and Friday, with some of us potentially seeing triple-digit temperatures. A trough across the northern plains this upcoming weekend will slightly cool temps back to the low 90s, keeping temps around average by early next week.

