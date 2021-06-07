First Alert Forecast (6/7AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good Monday morning Texoma! We are waking up to isolated/ scattered showers with some storms being on the severe side. With different waves of energy passing by, periods of showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue throughout the remainder of the day. Higher chance for any activity will be south of I-40. Locally heavy rainfall is going to be a concern with a slight risk of flash flooding. Most of our viewing area is under a marginal risk for strong to severe storms. The storm threats in the strongest storms will be quarter sized hail and winds up to 60mph.

High temperatures outside of showers will be in the mid 80s east with low 90s west. Winds out of the southeast at 5 to 15mph. The rain activity will diminish as the night goes on but a few isolated showers/ storms are also likely throughout the day tomorrow. The potential for severe weather will be low. Skies tomorrow will be partly cloudy with light southeast winds at 5 to 15mph. Temperatures tomorrow will soar into the 90s for most with a few low 100s being possible out west.

A building ridge across the country will alleviate rain chances for Texoma from the middle to the end of the week, as well as drastically increasing our temperatures to even above average for this time of year. Come Wednesday, temperatures will still be on the rise into the mid and upper 90s. Now-- keep in mind Texoma, that’s jus the air temperature. Factor in south winds and a ton of moisture and feels-like temperatures (heat indices) will be near 100-105 degrees area wide!

Thursday and Friday will stay in the upper 90s with winds out of the south at 10 to 15mph.

A trough across the northern plains this upcoming weekend will slightly cool temps back to the low 90s, keeping temps around average through the weekend and early next week. Speaking of the weekend, there are hints of a weakness around the east side of the ridge that could bring some precipitation to eastern sections of our viewing area.

Overnight lows/ morning temperatures will stay rather mild, only falling into the upper 60s and low to mid 70s.

Have a great day!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

