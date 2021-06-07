Expert Connections
Lawton City Council to look at potentially raising fees for services

By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton City Council is set to talk about potentially increasing fees for some services.

On the consent agenda for the Tuesday meeting, council will discuss increasing fees for water, sewer, refuse and landfill services.

New items on the agenda include an amendment to the hotel/motel tax that would allow the city to adjust the funding for the tax in the 2021 to 2022 fiscal year.

The city council meeting is set for 2 p.m. Tuesday at Lawton City Hall.

