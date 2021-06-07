Lawton Community Theatre to host “Winnie the Pooh Kids”

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Community Theatre will present its summer children’s musical, Disney’s “Winnie the Pooh KIDS” later this month.

Productions of Lawton Community Theatre’s “Winnie the Pooh KIDS” will take place June 24th through the 27th at Lawton Community Theatre. Tickets are $15, or $10 for children 12 and younger.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit lawtoncommunitytheatre.com or call the theater’s box office at 580-355-1600.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.