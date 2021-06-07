OSDE uncovers $1.6 million in fraud

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Education has uncovered more than $1.6 million in fraud.

The agency says those federal funds were improperly claimed for reimbursement since April 2020, with a majority of those claims taking place at child-feeding sites statewide.

Officials say the fraud was uncovered by the Office of Child Nutrition Services through several accountability measures including a review process they first implemented in 2016.

Participation in those feeding programs went up by 700% during the pandemic, with sites serving more than 13 million meals to kids from May to August 2020.

