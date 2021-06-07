United Way giving out books from Success By 6 campaign

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The United Way of Southwest Oklahoma has gotten a total of 1,018 books as a result of their Success by 6 book drive.

The goal of the campaign is to get books into as many hands as they can.

They were at Carriage Hills Elementary in Lawton Monday to give out books.

For the rest of the week, they’ll be at the following schools from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.:

Tuesday, June 8 - Cleveland

Wednesday, June 9 - Pat Henry

Thursday, June 10 - Ridgecrest

They will have a free meal and books for kids at those locations.

