United Way giving out books from Success By 6 campaign

The goal of the campaign is to get books into as many hands as they can.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The United Way of Southwest Oklahoma has gotten a total of 1,018 books as a result of their Success by 6 book drive.

They were at Carriage Hills Elementary in Lawton Monday to give out books.

For the rest of the week, they’ll be at the following schools from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.:

Tuesday, June 8 - Cleveland

Wednesday, June 9 - Pat Henry

Thursday, June 10 - Ridgecrest

They will have a free meal and books for kids at those locations.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

