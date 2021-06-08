7News First Alert Weather: A transition from rain to summer-like heat this week

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, scattered showers and thunderstorms could redevelop across Texoma. A ‘Marginal Risk’ is in place from a Mangum-Frederick-Bowie line and southwest. Isolated strong-to-severe storms can’t be ruled out with the main threats including hail up to the size of quarters and 60 mph wind gusts. Otherwise, skies will be mostly cloudy and overnight lows will fall into the upper 60s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

On Tuesday, there will be patchy fog and clouds for the morning commute with skies gradually become partly cloudy during the day. Any lingering showers and storms will come to an end by lunchtime. It will mark the beginning of a warming trend with highs topping out in the low 90s. Dew points will be high and as a result, feels-like temperatures will be in the upper 90s and perhaps the triple digits in a few spots. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-15 mph.

An upper level ridge will begin to build across the southern Plains and allow temperatures to warm into the upper 90s by the end of the workweek. Air temperatures could possible reach the triple digits for parts of Texoma as early as Thursday.

The next chance for rain won’t return until Saturday as a weak front moves into the area. However, models are subject to change as new model data becomes available.

