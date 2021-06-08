Bike borrowing system starts in Cache

CACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - A bike borrowing system is now up in Cache.

The Cache Bike Library is available to residents for free at the Cache City Park.

“I’m a recently retire nurse practitioner,” Mike Martine, the organizer of the program, said. “In my practice I noticed especially in the last decade that our children are getting bigger and bigger and bigger. I offended some parents by showing them a growth chart and how far their kids were off and I wanted to offer the kids a way to exercise. I can’t go in their house and tell them what to eat but I can give them a way to exercise and as a parent it’s nice to go and do something free and enjoy the nice weather. That’s kind of what generated the whole thing.”

Today was phase one of the project and they unveiled several bikes for small children to ride.

The next phase will be BMX bikes for bigger kids.

The project was partially funded by a local bank but they are accepting donations to continue adding to the library.

You are asked to return the bikes to the rack after you finish using them.

