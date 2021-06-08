Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Bike borrowing system starts in Cache

The Cache Bike Library is available to residents for free at the Cache City Park.
The Cache Bike Library is available to residents for free at the Cache City Park.(KSWO)
By Rhiannon Poolaw
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - A bike borrowing system is now up in Cache.

The Cache Bike Library is available to residents for free at the Cache City Park.

“I’m a recently retire nurse practitioner,” Mike Martine, the organizer of the program, said. “In my practice I noticed especially in the last decade that our children are getting bigger and bigger and bigger. I offended some parents by showing them a growth chart and how far their kids were off and I wanted to offer the kids a way to exercise. I can’t go in their house and tell them what to eat but I can give them a way to exercise and as a parent it’s nice to go and do something free and enjoy the nice weather. That’s kind of what generated the whole thing.”

Today was phase one of the project and they unveiled several bikes for small children to ride.

The next phase will be BMX bikes for bigger kids.

The project was partially funded by a local bank but they are accepting donations to continue adding to the library.

You are asked to return the bikes to the rack after you finish using them.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Cache has released a statement about the investigation into two dogs who were found...
Construction of grocery store in Cache delayed
Lawton City Council to look at potentially raising fees for services
Officers said the suspect gave them a fake ID before running from them, and at one point,...
Details released in Comanche Nation Casino shooting
Bruce Durham (Comanche County Detention Center)
Former Medicine Park officer pleads guilty to rape charge
Mother Casey Garcia, 30, says she disguised herself as her daughter and attended middle school...
Mom poses as middle school daughter to test school security

Latest News

State files to keep suspect from “The Innocent Man” in prison
Medicaid expansion passed last year in Oklahoma through State Question 802.
Nearly 100,000 Oklahomans approved for benefits through Medicaid expansion
Community health survey underway in Comanche County
Voters will decide on a proposition for Navajo Public Schools today.
Voting for Navajo Public Schools proposition underway