Community health survey underway in Comanche County

By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County healthcare and community partners are asking the public to take part in the 2021 Community Health Assessment Survey.

The survey gathers information about the health and well-being of people in Comanche County in order to figure out what concerns and needs need to be addressed.

The Comanche County Health Department is working with more than 40 local organizations, and once the survey is done, it will be used by those organizations and schools to help with decisions.

The community health assessment is done every five years. The county health department’s goal is to have 1,200 people take the survey. So far, only 500 have filled it out.

The survey can be found online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/bc7ccbh.

