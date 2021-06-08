First Alert Forecast (6/8AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good Tuesday morning! An upper-level low will continue to shift northeast bringing with it a few lingering thunderstorms for our area. Right now, most of the activity is into our north Texas counties, bringing heavy rain, small hail and winds between 30-50mph. As these storms continue to move south, it looks like severe weather will remain limited and low. The morning commute is going to be a mild one! Temperatures by sunrise will only fall into the upper to low 70s.

For the rest of today, there could be some lingering precipitation along the Red River. This would be mainly during the morning hours as things will come to an end by lunchtime. Once this happens, it’ll begin a transition to a much warmer and drier period!! By this afternoon, high temperatures will rise into the upper 80s (east), low to mid 90s (central) and even the upper 90s (west). Factor in dew points in the 60s/70s plus south winds, heat index values will likely be into the upper 90s and low 100s, area wide. Winds out of the southeast at 5 to 15mph.

With some lift occurring overnight, areas of light drizzle and light rain accompanied with fog could develop tomorrow morning. For the day tomorrow, look for mostly sunny skies and high temperatures soaring into the mid 90s east with 100-105 degrees west. The exact amount of heating will depend on how quickly fog/ clouds can taper off. Once again, the real-feel will be closer too 105-110°. Southeast winds at 10 to 15mph.

Another round of drizzle/ areas of patchy fog are also possible Thursday morning with temperatures in the low 70s. Thursday will be a copy and paste day, similar to Wednesday. As the heat cranks up across Texoma limit time outdoors, wear light and loose fitted clothing and stay hydrated. Allow for pets to come indoors. If you have to be outside, take breaks often and make sure to stay hydrated drinking plenty of water!! Just a few more tips, wear sunscreen and apply it often and don’t leave kids or pets in a hot vehicle.

This warmth is all thanks to an upper level ridge. As it builds across the southern Plains, temperatures by the end of this week will still warm into the upper 90s to low 100s. Keep in mind, this is just air temperature-- the feels-like temp will be warmer!!

The next chance for rain won’t return until Saturday as a weak front moves into the area. However, models are subject to change as new model data becomes available.

Have a good day!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

