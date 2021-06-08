GOOD NEWS: Indiahoma mans beats Covid-19 after battling it for months

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Four months of fighting Covid-19 and Pneumonia, and an Indiahoma man is back home and well.

74-year-old George Burton spent about a month recovering at Comanche County Memorial Hospital before being taken to Willow Park Health Care Center for physical therapy.

“I just thank God that I had a place like this to come to,” Burton said.

For the past 99-days, Willow Park Health Care Center has been home for Burton.

He spent all of that time learning how to take care of himself again.

“We’re really sad to see him go, but it’s an absolute joy to see him recover the way that he has,” Said Taylor Pierce, Assistant Director of Nursing for Willow Park Health Care Center.

I’m going to miss him. I’m going to miss him,” said Sharon Brown, Director of Business Development for Willow Park Health Care Center.

Burton couldn’t wait to play with his two dogs that he hasn’t seen in what feels like a lifetime.

“I got two dogs, two Chiweenies. Probably after I get settled down with that I’ll see what I have to do in my home because I been gone for so long. Next day, I just start my old routines back up, going shopping, visiting my friends, and hanging out with my brother,” Burton said.

He plans to do whatever he can to keep himself busy.

Burton never thought that he would get to go home, he said he’d lay in bed, thinking this could be the end for him.

“I was depressed. I really was depressed. But working with them and the people here being nice to me and good to me, it all helped with my depression,” Burton said.

Prayer also kept him focused and determined to make it back home.

Though they’re sad he’s leaving, Pierce and Brown said this won’t be the last time they see him.

“Honestly we’re not just going to drop him off at home, we’re not just going to say bye. We’re going to check on him,” Brown said.

