Lawton city council votes to raise service fees

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton City Council voted to increase water, sewer, refuse, and landfill services fees at Tuesday’s meeting.

That means Lawtonians will see a 1.5% increase in fees and a 50 cent increase in rolling stock, going into effect on July 1st.

The council also voted to increase campground fees at Lake Lawtonka and Lake Ellsworth for the first time since 2015. Those are set to take effect July 8th.

Campers will now pay $25 for overnight camping at preferred sites and 35 dollars for a group picnic reservation.

