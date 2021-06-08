Nearly 100,000 Oklahomans approved for benefits through Medicaid expansion

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Health Care Authority says nearly 100,000 Oklahomans have been approved for SoonerCare benefits through Medicaid expansion.

Medicaid expansion passed last year in Oklahoma through State Question 802. This means Medicaid has been expanded to adults between the ages of 19 and 64 whose income is 138% of the federal poverty level or lower, which is around $17,796 a year for a person or $36,588 for a family of four.

According to today’s new report from OHCA, out of the total number of Oklahomans enrolled in SoonerCare through Medicaid expansion, 12,384 are considered new applicants.

Officials say they anticipated the high number of people now eligible for SoonerCare through Medicaid expansion.

“We reprocessed applications from Oklahomans who applied over the past 90 days on their behalf,” said OHCA CEO Kevin Corbett. “These are Oklahomans who did not qualify for SoonerCare. We also transitioned qualifying members from existing programs such as Insure Oklahoma and low income adults (parent caretakers). Transitioning these existing members will result in larger federal match.”

Benefits for those who qualify begin on July 1 of this year and include medical and limited dental and vision benefits. Those can be found online at www.oklahoma.gov/ohca.

