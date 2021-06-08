Tour of the Wichitas coming to Texoma this month
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Friends of the Trail will host the 2021 Tour of the Wichitas later this month.
The 2021 Tour of the Wichitas will be 8 a.m. Saturday, June 19.
The cost to participate ranges from $30 to $55.
Riders can pre-register on tourofthewichitas.com.
Come and go pre-registration and packet pick-up will take place from 1 to 6 p.m. the day before at the Hilton Garden Inn in downtown Lawton.
On-site registration and packet pick-up will begin at 6 a.m. the day of, at the Hanger at Henry Airfield on Fort Sill.
