Two vehicles involved in rollover crash in Comanche County

Oklahoma Highway Patrol was called to a crash on Tacklebox Road in Comanche County Tuesday.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol was called to a crash on Tacklebox Road in Comanche County Tuesday.(KSWO)
By Rhiannon Poolaw
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says no one was hurt in a rollover crash Tuesday morning on Tacklebox Road in Comanche County.

That’s off Highway 58 towards Lake Lawtonka.

The crash happened around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday.

Our crew on the scene says it appears the truck was heading west on Tacklebox and the car was heading south on 4 Mile Road. Our crew said it appeared the truck pulled out in front of the car, hitting it on the front-end driver side.

The truck then rolled, taking out a stop sign and a fence before coming to rest on its side just off the road.

OHP says there were no serious injured reported.

