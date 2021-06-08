Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

US fights ruling to extend SSI benefits to Puerto Rico

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020, file photo the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.(J. Scott Applewhite | AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The federal government has filed a brief to the U.S. Supreme Court arguing that Congress has the authority to withhold Supplemental Security Income benefits from U.S. citizens depending on where they live even as President Joe Biden promises to extend those benefits to Puerto Rico.

The U.S. Justice Department filed its brief late Monday urging the Supreme Court to reverse last year’s appeals court ruling that said anyone from Puerto Rico can apply for the supplemental benefits.

The benefits are meant to help elderly, blind and disabled people who struggle financially.

More than 40% of Puerto Rico’ 3.3 million people live in poverty, a rate higher than any U.S. state.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Cache has released a statement about the investigation into two dogs who were found...
Construction of grocery store in Cache delayed
Bruce Durham (Comanche County Detention Center)
Former Medicine Park officer pleads guilty to rape charge
Eighteen years ago, the body of a woman was found in a Kiowa County Creek and her killer was...
OSBI still looking for answers on anniversary of 2003 southwest Oklahoma murder
A Lawton man is charged with illegally growing marijuana and obstructing officers.
Lawton man charged with illegally growing marijuana, obstructing officers
A local coach was inducted into the Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
Southwest Oklahoma coach inducted into Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame

Latest News

Soldiers and volunteers work at the site of a train collision in Ghotki district in southern...
Train barrels into another in Pakistan, killing at least 51
FILE - Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is surrounded by reporters as senators rush to the chamber...
‘A lot of anxiety’ for Democrats as Biden agenda stalls
Vaccine lags could delay the return to normal
Vaccine lags could delay the return to normal
New video appears to show Oregon lawmaker giving instructions protesters allegedly later used...
Oregon lawmaker faces expulsion in assault on state Capitol