Voting for Navajo Public Schools proposition underway

GREER AND JACKSON COUNTIES, Okla. (KSWO) - Voters in Jackson and Greer counties are deciding on a propsition for Navajo Public Schools.

If the proposition passes, the independent school district would go into a debt of $465,000 to replace at least five of the school buses that are currently in use.

District officials said in a Facebook post that the buses being replaced each have over 100,000 country road miles.

They say the buses are used for all Navajo Public School grades for both daily bus routes and extracurricular activities students need transportation for.

This would be funded by an annual tax on property in the district.

Navajo Public Schools has a proposition up for vote on June 8 in Greer and Jackson County. (Greer County Election Board)

