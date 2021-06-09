7News First Alert Weather: Feels-like temperatures in the triple digits through Friday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, partly cloudy with winds out of the southeast at 10-15 mph. Overnight lows will fall into the low-to-mid 70s.

On Wednesday, a slight chance for patchy drizzle before noon. Otherwise, skies will be mostly sunny and a ridge of high pressure will strengthen across Texoma. Highs will warm in the mid-to-upper 90s, with a few western counties likely breaking 100°. Dew points in the low 70s will allow heat indices to get as high as high as 110°. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph.

The summertime heat continues through Friday with widespread air temperatures near 100°. Use heat precautions if you are planning to be outdoors. Grab the sunscreen, light and loose-fitted clothing and stay hydrated to avoid heat related illnesses.

A weak front will move into Texoma on early Saturday morning cooling our temperatures off a few degrees for the upcoming weekend. Isolated showers and storms can’t be ruled out Saturday evening and through early next week.

