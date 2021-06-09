7News First Alert Weather: Heat advisories in place through Friday with a brief cool down early next week

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, mostly clear skies with mild overnight lows falling into the low-to-mid 70s. A dryline is setup in the Texas panhandle and it could spark an isolated storm for the western half of Texoma. If a storm develops it could become strong-to-severe. However, the coverage for rain and storms will be limited. Winds will be out of the south at 5-15 mph.

A Heat Advisory is in place for much of Texoma through early Friday evening with temperatures warming into the upper 90s. A dryline will remain in draped across the Texas Panhandle, and as a result compressional heating will allow temperatures to soar above 100° in our western counties. High dewpoints in the 70s will allow feels-like temperatures to range anywhere from 101-108°. Skies will be mostly sunny and winds will be out of the south at 10-20 mph.

The heat and humidity will also impact the air quality across Texoma. A moderate air quality is expected to remain in place through Thursday and for those who are unusually sensitive to ozone should consider reducing your activity level or shorten the amount of time you are active outdoors.

A weak front will move through parts of Texoma early Saturday morning before dissipating. The front will provide enough lift and interact with the warm temperatures and moisture in place for isolated showers and storms. Not everyone will see rain, so keep an eye on the radar if you have any places this weekend.

