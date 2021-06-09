Expert Connections
Battalion change of command ceremony held at Fort Sill

The 313th Field Artillery Battalion bid farewell to outgoing Commander, Lieutenant Colonel...
The 313th Field Artillery Battalion bid farewell to outgoing Commander, Lieutenant Colonel Corrie S. Brice, and welcomed incoming Commander, Lieutenant Colonel Elijah Ward.(KSWO)
By Rhiannon Poolaw
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - A Battalion Change of Command ceremony was held Wednesday morning at the Old Post Quadrangle on Fort Sill.

The 313th Field Artillery Battalion bid farewell to outgoing Commander, Lieutenant Colonel Corrie S. Brice, and welcomed incoming Commander, Lieutenant Colonel Elijah Ward.

Ward has served in the armed forces since 2001 and made several tours to the Middle East.

Before this promotion, he served as the extended range cannon artillery requirements officer.

“This is a great opportunity to command the Red Dragons here on Fort Sill and it is my first battalion,” Ward said.

The 77th Army Band provided music during the ceremony and the Fort Sill Artillery Half Section horses were on display.

