City of Lawton increasing campground fees at Lake Lawtonka, Ellsworth

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton City Council members voted yes to increasing campground fees at Lake Lawtonka and Ellsworth at the meeting on Tuesday.

The Director of Parks and Recreation said it’s about a 20% increase across the board.

“It’s so critical because the cost of maintenance and the cost of improving the parks constantly goes up, so we have to maintain that. When you make a change in 2015, with no inflation or changes over the years, all of a sudden you find yourself miles behind - not your competitors - but your state parks and county parks.”

This summer, campers will pay $25 for overnight camping at preferred sites and $35 for a group picnic reservation.

