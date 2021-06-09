Expert Connections
City of Lawton releases results of community needs survey

The survey was issued between February 15 and March 15 to determine what issues Lawtonians thought were the most important to address.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton has released the results from a Community Needs Survey done earlier this year.

The city, along with its Housing & Community Development Division, issued the survey online between February 15 and March 15 to determine what issues Lawtonians thought were the most important to address. They received 237 responses.

When it comes to community development, 65.8% of those who responded said their top priority was homeless facilities.

In the area of infrastructure and neighborhood improvements, 90.7% of people said street improvements were their top priority.

For public service, 48.5% of people said neighborhood cleanup and blight removal was their top priority while 47.7% of people voted for youth services.

61.3% of people who responded said housing for special needs citizens should be the top priority for housing in the area, while energy efficiency and sustainability improvements and permanent housing for the homeless were also high up on the list.

The full survey results can be found online at lawtonok.gov/publications/communityneeds-survey-results-2021.

