Few new cases of Coronavirus confirmed in Southwest Oklahoma

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - District 5 of the Oklahoma State Department of Health, which covers southwestern Oklahoma, has released its latest Covid-19 numbers.

Comanche county reported 54 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 14,017 cases since the pandemic began in 2020.

There were four new cases reported in Caddo county, which has had 3,982 cases of the virus.

Beckham, Jackson and Washita counties all reported one new case each.

The other half of counties in District 5, including Cotton, Greer, Harmon, Kiowa and Tillman, reported no new Covid-19 cases in the past week.

No counties in the district reported any new deaths from the virus in the past week.

