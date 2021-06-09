First Alert Forecast (6/9AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We made it to Wednesday-- and a foggy Wednesday at that! With dewpoints and air temperatures very close to one another, areas of patchy to dense fog has developed Take it easy slow this morning in your commute to wherever, as it will reduce visibility very quickly. Once the fog lifts by mid-morning, we’ll be left with mostly sunny skies and a warm/ humid day ahead! The very high dewpoints will keep temperatures in the 90s east with low 100s west. However, those feels-like temperatures will rise into the triple digits.. topping out anywhere between 100-110 degrees.

A dryline will move in and set up in the panhandle of Oklahoma and Texas today. Take what I have to say next with a grain of salt. It does look like there could be enough lift in the atmosphere with the dryline for thunderstorms to develop. Right now, with the dryline it looks to set up far enough west of our viewing area and likely remain in the panhandles if they do. With that being said, it is a possibility so I’m not ruling it out completely but I’m leaning more on the side of dry weather if anything.

The triple digit heat indices with hot and muggy conditions will last throughout the next several days as a mid-level ridge dominates over our area. Daytime highs will become increasingly hotter Thursday and Friday. Those feels-like temperatures will be 100 to 105 degrees area wide with some reaching 110°.

This is on the border criteria for Heat Advisory so one may be issued going forward but the NWS in Norman is holding off for now. There is a heat advisory in place until 8PM Thursday night for Haskell, Throckmorton and Young county.

There are low chances of thunderstorms Friday night through Saturday, Sunday night and again Tuesday across portions of the area. Thunderstorms will not be widespread, and the potential for severe weather is low.

WAYS TO BEAT THE HEAT | Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1

Have a good day!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

