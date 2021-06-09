Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Florida man chases after stolen Lamborghini on scooter

By WSVN Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) - A Lamborghini was stolen by a 14-year-old, and the owner used a scooter to chase after his prized possession.

On Tuesday, Chris Sander heard his Lamborghini start up.

“I look out the window, and I see somebody driving it away,” Sander said.

He grabbed his scooter and chased after his stolen Lamborghini.

The teen was eventually stopped and taken into custody, but not before running away from police.

Andre Kaline was sitting on his porch when the young suspect came running up to him after ditching the vehicle.

“I didn’t know if he had a weapon. I wasn’t sure how crazy he was. I was trying to talk and calm him down.” Kaline said. “He asked me for advice. He’s like, ‘I’m 14. I don’t know what to do.’”

Kaline advised the teen to turn himself in and seconds later, an officer appeared.

The Lamborghini was parked nearby with no one inside and eventually, driven off by its rightful owner.

“Honestly, I can’t believe it happened,” Sander said.

He believes that the teen broke into his garage and was able to find the Lamborghini’s keys.

Copyright 2021 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warrant filed for embezzlement suspect
Warrant filed for embezzlement suspect
A Jefferson County woman has been charged with negligent homicide in the death of her son.
Jefferson County woman arrested, charged in son’s death
Lawton City Council voted to increase services fees including water, sewer, refuse and landfill...
Lawton City Council votes to raise services fees
Oklahoma Highway Patrol was called to a crash on Tacklebox Road in Comanche County Tuesday.
Two vehicles involved in rollover crash in Comanche County
State files to keep suspect from “The Innocent Man” in prison

Latest News

This March 11, 2020 photo provided by the Bureau of Land Management shows the proposed route of...
Keystone pipeline nixed after Biden stands firm on permit
First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Heat advisories in place through Friday with a brief cool down early next week
McAuliffe looks ahead to November election against Youngkin
In this July 25, 2014, file photo, a black bear in captivity awaits handouts at the the Maine...
Bear found stuck on power pole in Arizona city
Lawton City Council voted to increase campground fees at Tuesday's meeting. It goes into effect...
Campers react to Lake Lawtonka, Ellsworth fee increases