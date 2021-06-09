Lawton Public Schools, City of Lawton partnering for residential development

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Council members also voted to authorize the Mayor and City Manager to partner with the Superintendent of Lawton Public Schools and the Center for Economic Development Law.

With Superintendent Kevin Hime and the law office based in Oklahoma City, they’re researching ways to promote residential development within the City of Lawton.

According to Mayor Stan Booker, the goal is to stimulate housing developments inside city limits.

He said the biggest challenge they’re facing with the project are the City’s infrastructure requirements.

“All the things you have to do in the City to develop adds so much to the price of the development that the developers are all moving outside the city limits,” he said, “so we’re trying to find are there some ways that we can come up with an incentive that would help even that out but us not lower our standards?”

He said they’re still working to come up with ideas.

These developments would increase funding to LPS because districts get money from ad valorem property taxes.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.