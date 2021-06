LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A hazmat team was sent out to the Goodyear Plant Tuesday to deal with a chemical spill.

It happened just before noon.

Goodyear officials say the spill was very minor, and that it was, “handled promptly in accordance with our environmental, health and safety standards.”

They say no one was hurt, and the spill did not impact production.

