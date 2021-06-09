Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Next flu season may be a doozy

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Make sure you’ve got plenty of chicken soup and tissues handy for the upcoming flu season.

Some health experts say the bug could be especially vicious this fall.

After the COVID-19 lockdown, they’re concerned many folks may stop doing the things that helped keep influenza under control.

That includes spending time in large groups as travel increases, restaurants fill back up and schools plan to reopen with in-person classes.

The 2020-2021 flu season was noticeably light, largely because of mask-wearing and a lack of human interaction due to the pandemic.

The Centers for Disease and Prevention says flu cases, usually counted in the tens of millions, only accounted for a few thousand this year in the United States.

According to the CDC, roughly 8% of Americans get sick from the flu every year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warrant filed for embezzlement suspect
Warrant filed for embezzlement suspect
A Jefferson County woman has been charged with negligent homicide in the death of her son.
Jefferson County woman arrested, charged in son’s death
Lawton City Council voted to increase services fees including water, sewer, refuse and landfill...
Lawton City Council votes to raise services fees
Oklahoma Highway Patrol was called to a crash on Tacklebox Road in Comanche County Tuesday.
Two vehicles involved in rollover crash in Comanche County
State files to keep suspect from “The Innocent Man” in prison

Latest News

AP source: The U.S. is buying 500 million COVID-19 vaccine doses from Pfizer to share with the...
AP source: US buying 500 million Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses to share with globe
The survey was issued between February 15 and March 15 to determine what issues Lawtonians...
City of Lawton releases results of community needs survey
FILE - In this June 1, 2019 file photo, a law enforcement official stands at an entrance to a...
FBI: Perceived grievances drove Virginia Beach mass shooter
FILE - In this Monday, June 1, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump holds a Bible as he...
Gov’t probe: Protest not broken up because of Trump photo op