OESC executive director talks unemployment in visit to Lawton

By Rhiannon Poolaw
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The executive director of the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission spoke at the Lawton Business Women’s meeting at Hilton Garden Inn Wednesday.

Shelley Zumwalt took over as executive director of the commission just over a year ago.

During her visit to Lawton, she said the state is addressing joblessness and trying to get people back into the workforce.

“All across the state we’re seeing the unemployment picture has stagnated a little,” Zumwalt said. “And with federal benefits ending here towards the end of June—we’re looking to put job fairs on all over the state. We did earlier in May and we’re going to again at the end of June. Right now we have about 200K people not reentering the workforce and how can we help them and assist them in finding employment.”

Since joining OESC in late May 2020, Zumwalt has been overseeing a $45 million business process technology transformation of the agency and its 40-year-old manual processes and mainframe.

Zumwalt has also led the agency in reducing the claims backlog, reducing fraud, implementing Digital ID Verification, and cutting the time for claims adjudication.

