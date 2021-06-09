Raytheon gives Cameron University grant for Military Spouse Program

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Raytheon Missiles & Defense has given Cameron University a $10,000 grant to launch a new Military Spouse Program.

Raytheon Missiles & Defense is a business of Raytheon Technologies.

The program would offer aid to military spouses going to college. They do not have to be going to school full-time in order to be eligible. Those scholarships will be available starting for the 2021 to 2022 school year.

Those who take part in the program will get a $1,000 scholarship to help offset the cost of tuition and mandatory fees for one three-hour class. Officials say remaining funds can be used on books, academic service fees or childcare.

Scholarship recipients will also be paired with a mentor from the USO Transitions Program team for support.

Applications for the Raytheon Technologies Military Spouse Scholarship are now being accepted and can be found online here.

