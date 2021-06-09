Expert Connections
Stephens County man arrested for alleged child rape

Cory Mann
Cory Mann(Stephens County Sheriff's Department)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A man from the town of Comanche in Stephens County has been arrested and charged with first-degree rape.

Investigators say the alleged victim told them that Mann pushed her onto a bed and raped her when she was around 10 years old and he was 23. She told investigators that afterwards, he told her not to say anything and to go to bed.

Investigators determined based on comments the victim made as well as Mann’s previous prison stints from April 2015 to January 2017 and December 2018 to May 2020, the alleged rape happened in summer 2017 when the victim was 11 years old.

Mann’s bond has been set at $400,000.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

