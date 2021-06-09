Expert Connections
Stephens County man arrested, charged with lewd molestation

Michael William Ford
Michael William Ford(Stephens County Sheriff's Department)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Stephens County man is facing several charges after authorities say he propositioned minors for sex and even recorded at least one of them in a bathroom.

Investigators say several girls, including two minors, told them Michael William Ford proposed sexual relations with them, but they all denied his advances. They say after he did that, he touched them inappropriately.

One of the girls told investigators she later caught him watching video of another girl using the restroom. Afterward, she investigated and found a small camera in his computer bag.

Ford told investigators that everything inappropriate was verbal and that nothing physical happened. He allegedly admitted to buying the nanny cam but said he had never placed it in a bathroom.

Deputies took his laptop, the nanny camera, his cell phone as well as two SD cards and two thumb drives in for evidence.

Ford has been charged with lewd or indecent proposals or acts to a child under 16, use of video equipment for lewd purposes and two counts of lewd molestation.

