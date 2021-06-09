Expert Connections
Substantial amount of marijuana found in Cotton County

By Dallas Payeton
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WALTERS, Okla. (KSWO) - An illegal grow operation is being investigated by the Walters Police Department. A half a million dollars worth of marijuana was found at a home this week.

Earlier this year Walters PD got some information about a marijuana grow that was within the city limits.

The information prompted the department to see if a license had been issued to the grower or to the address that they were given.

Officer Tyler Hedges said the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics was able to confirm it hadn’t, and that’s when the investigation began.

“From that point we got a search warrant and we served that warrant. We seized over 400 pounds of marijuana that was processed. We seized up to 700 plants some of those plants were juvenile plants, some of those plants were kind of midway through the process,” Hedges said.

It took the department spent about eight hours to load up the marijuana on Tuesday with help from OBN, OHP, and Cotton County Sheriffs.

“Some of that evidence will be submitted to OSBI to be tested. The rest of it will likely be destroyed,” Hedges said.

Officer Hedges has been with the Walters Police Department for a couple years now, and said this is his first big bust, and from what he’s been told, a first for the town.

“There may have been bigger with different kinds of substances, but with marijuana this is probably going to be the biggest one,” Hedges said.

Medical marijuana has been legal in Oklahoma since 2018. Officer Hedges reminds people there are avenues to take that won’t get you in trouble with the law.

“We do support the legal growing of marijuana in Oklahoma, but there are legal channels that you have to follow. If you’re not following those channels we’re going to find out, and you’re going to have to pay the price for those,” Hedges said.

The suspect name has not been released, yet.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

