Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Tyler Perry is bringing back Madea

Tyler Perry's Madea character is returning for a new film.
Tyler Perry's Madea character is returning for a new film.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Filmmaker Tyler Perry is bringing back one of his iconic characters.

Perry’s Madea will return for her 12th film, titled “A Madea Homecoming,” which will air on Netflix.

Madea made her debut in a 1999 play called “I Can Do Bad All by Myself.” Since then, Madea has been part of theater productions, TV shows, movies and a book.

In 2019, Perry said he was thinking about retiring Madea, telling The Hollywood Reporter it was “time to shut it down and move on.”

Apparently Perry has changed his mind, and will write and direct the latest Madea effort.

The film is expected to debut on Netflix next year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warrant filed for embezzlement suspect
Warrant filed for embezzlement suspect
A Jefferson County woman has been charged with negligent homicide in the death of her son.
Jefferson County woman arrested, charged in son’s death
Lawton City Council voted to increase services fees including water, sewer, refuse and landfill...
Lawton City Council votes to raise services fees
Oklahoma Highway Patrol was called to a crash on Tacklebox Road in Comanche County Tuesday.
Two vehicles involved in rollover crash in Comanche County
Officers said the suspect gave them a fake ID before running from them, and at one point,...
Details released in Comanche Nation Casino shooting

Latest News

FILE - In this April 7, 2020 file photo, workers in protective overalls walk past the Hankou...
EXPLAINER: The US investigation into COVID-19 origins
Vice President Kamala Harris faces questions on her trip to Guatemala and Mexico.
VP Harris takes criticism on all sides on first foreign trip
An Amber Alert was issued for Zaylee Zamora, a 1 year old from the Corpus Christi, Texas, area....
Amber Alert: Texas 1-year-old, mother abducted by man wanted on murder charges, police say
Carnival Cruise Lines will set sail from Galveston, Texas, in July.
Carnival cruises to welcome vaccinated passengers at Texas port in July
Adult cicadas cover a plant, Monday, May 17, 2021, at Woodend Sanctuary and Mansion, in Chevy...
Cicadas delay White House press ahead of Biden overseas trip