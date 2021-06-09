Expert Connections
Voters approve Navajo Public Schools proposition

(KSWO)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tuesday. voters in Greer and Jackson counties approved a proposition for Navajo Public Schools.

The measure passed with 63% of the vote.

With this decision, the school district will be permitted to go into 465-thousand dollars in debt in order to purchase new buses for students.

The purchases will be funded through an annual tax property in the district.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

