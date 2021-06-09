Voters approve Navajo Public Schools proposition

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tuesday. voters in Greer and Jackson counties approved a proposition for Navajo Public Schools.

The measure passed with 63% of the vote.

With this decision, the school district will be permitted to go into 465-thousand dollars in debt in order to purchase new buses for students.

The purchases will be funded through an annual tax property in the district.

