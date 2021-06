LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A warrant is out for a Lawton woman accused of stealing over a thousand dollars in items from her work.

Police say Barbara Allen hid two full stacks of lottery cards in early January.

The number of lottery cards totaled $1,200.

She’s charged with one count of embezzlement, with a bond set at 50-thousand dollars.

