7News First Alert Weather: Extreme heat continues tomorrow with isolated rain chances to kick off the weekend

For tonight, mostly clear and slow to cool with overnight lows falling into the mid 70s. Winds will be out of the south-southeast at 10-15 mph.

On Friday, a heat advisory remains in effect for much of Texoma. There will be a few clouds with highs soaring into the upper 90s and low 100s for the western half of Texoma. A dryline and an approaching cold front will allow compressional heating to take place. Plus, with high dew points in place feels-like temperatures will range anywhere from 100-110°. There will be an elevated risk for heat related illnesses to set in if you are outdoors for an extended period of time. The UV index will be 11 (Extreme), and it will only take 10 minutes for a sunburn to occur. There will be a moderate air quality (2/5) in place, therefore people sensitive to ozone should reduce activity level and limit time outdoors. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph.

On Saturday, there will be a 10% chance for rain during the Armed Forces Parade, otherwise it will warm up quickly throughout the morning. Afternoon highs will top out in the mid 90s behind the cold front. Rain chances will remain isolated throughout the remainder of the day.

A brief relief in temperatures will return to Texoma early next week with seasonable highs in the low 90s.

