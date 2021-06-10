Altus church to honor those lost during pandemic

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - An Altus Church will hold a community memorial service in honor of each person who died during the pandemic.

Kevin Baker joined Monte and Makenzie in the studio Thursday with more information on how the church plans to honor those who were not able to have a proper funeral service or memorial service due to pandemic restrictions.

The Longest Day Memorial event is set to take place at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 20 at Martha Road Baptist Church.

