Anadarko issues precautionary boil order

ANADARKO, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Anadarko has issued a voluntary boil order after the city’s main water line broke.

Officials shut down water lines around 11 a.m. Wednesday and were able to get them back up and running by 9 a.m. Thursday.

Water service and pressure should not be affected.

Officials say parts for the valves have been ordered and will be in within the next couple of weeks.

The water is expected to be tested Friday.

