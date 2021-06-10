Autopsy filed in case against shooting suspect

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Prosecutors have filed the medical examiner’s report in the case against a man charged in a deadly shooting from earlier this year.

Delano Lindley is charged with second degree murder in the death of Tyrice Roundtree.

According to the medical examiner’s office, Roundtree died due to multiple gunshots wounds.

He had gunshot wounds across his face, chest and arms.

Investigators say Lindley was also hurt, as he shot at Roundtree from inside a car.

