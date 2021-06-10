Expert Connections
Crews called out to house fire in Indiahoma

The fire broke out in the 400 block of Chebahtah Street.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
INDIAHOMA, Okla. (KSWO) - Crews from two fire departments were able to knock out a fire that broke out at a home in Indiahoma Wednesday night.

That happened just before 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Chebahtah Street.

According to the Comanche County Emergency Manager’s office, Indiahoma and Cache Volunteer Fire Departments worked to put out the fire. Cache police, Emergency Management, Memorial EMS and Comanche County Sheriff’s office were also called out.

Authorities say the house was damaged but is not a total loss. The family who lives there was out on vacation at the time and no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

