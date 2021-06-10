Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Data breach exposes patient information at Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma

Officials with the Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma says the system that was compromised is...
Officials with the Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma says the system that was compromised is shut down in order to protect patient and customer information.(KSWO)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma says patients’ information may have been leaked through a data breach.

Officials say a business associate of the centers, Elekta, Inc., experienced a data security incident that was confirmed through a forensic investigation on April 28. That investigation determined there was access to patient health information, including social security number, address, date of birth, medical diagnosis and medical treatment details. Officials say no financial or credit or debit card information was involved in the breach, though.

Officials with the Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma says the system that was compromised is shut down in order to protect patient and customer information.

Elekta is offering free access to identity monitoring, fraud consultation and identity theft restoration services. Affected patients should receive letters with instructions for using those services.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton police teamed up with U.S. Marshals on an operation that ended with 39 arrests.
Lawton police, U.S. Marshals work together on Operation Washout
Warrant filed for embezzlement suspect
Warrant filed for embezzlement suspect
Cory Mann
Stephens County man arrested for alleged child rape
Lawton City Council voted to increase campground fees at Tuesday's meeting. It goes into effect...
Campers react to Lake Lawtonka, Ellsworth fee increases
Michael William Ford
Stephens County man arrested, charged with lewd molestation

Latest News

A sidewalk project in Downtown Comanche has been postponed.
Sidewalk project delayed in Comanche
Currently there are nine outdoor animal exhibits, with more on the way possibly by end of this...
Medicine Park Aquarium celebrates fourth anniversary
Anadarko issues precautionary boil order
James Ernest Graham
Duncan man charged with child sexual abuse