Duncan man charged with child sexual abuse

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A Duncan man has been arrested and charged with one count of child sexual abuse.

Investigators say the victim told them she and the suspect, James Ernest Graham, had sex twice while she was underage. Graham denied those claims in interviews with police.

He was charged with one count of child sexual abuse and his bond has been set at $100,000.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.