Duncan man charged with child sexual abuse

James Ernest Graham
James Ernest Graham(Stephens County Sheriff's Department)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A Duncan man has been arrested and charged with one count of child sexual abuse.

Investigators say the victim told them she and the suspect, James Ernest Graham, had sex twice while she was underage. Graham denied those claims in interviews with police.

He was charged with one count of child sexual abuse and his bond has been set at $100,000.

